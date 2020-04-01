Anne Hathaway to feature in adaptation of ‘French Children Don’t Throw Food’

Anne Hathaway has joined the cast for the film adaptation of American journalist Pamela Druckerman’s book, ‘French Children Don’t Throw Food.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 1 — The actress renowned for her performances in such films as The Devil Wears Prada, Alice in Wonderland, Les Misérables and The Dark Knight Rises has joined the cast for a film adaptation of the book French Children Don’t Throw Food by American journalist Pamela Druckerman.

French Children Don’t Throw Food will be based on the eponymous autobiographical book by Pamela Druckerman, which was first published in 2012.

The story, which resembles the comedy drama Julia and Julia, follows an American reporter who moves to Paris, where she brings up her family.

As she struggles to find a balance between her professional and personal life, she observes her French friends and neighbours, who appear to have no trouble raising their children.

However, she finds that in spite of appearances, everyone has to tackle their own problems.

The project is financed by StudioCanal, a subsidiary of the Canal+ Group, and produced by Blueprint Pictures (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Riot Club, Emma).

The script has been written by Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern, explains the Hollywood Reporter.

While waiting for the results of this latest big-screen project, fans of Anne Hathaway can see the American actress in The Last Thing He Wanted by Dee Rees, which is available from streaming platform Netflix.

Hathaway will also feature in a forthcoming Roald Dahl adaptation The Witches by Robert Zemeckis, which is due to release in the fall of this year. — AFP-Relaxnews