HULU SELANGOR, May 8 ― The Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) statement that it will file a petition in the Election Court if Pakatan Harapan (PH) wins the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election was clearly issued to intimidate voters, said PH youth information chief Ammar Atan.

He said if PN had solid evidence that there had been violations of election rules by PH, the coalition should have lodged a report to the Election Commission (EC).

“The threat to file a petition if PN loses is clear evidence that PN does not want voters to go out to vote and exercise their rights,” he said in a statement here today.

Two days ago, the media reported that PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan claimed that there was a misuse of government assets during the campaign for the KKB by-election and that PN will file a petition in the Election Court if PH wins the by-election.

The by-election which sees a four-cornered clash between Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Periktana Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), is being held following the death of the incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The EC set May 11 (Saturday) as polling day. ― Bernama

