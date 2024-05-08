PETALING JAYA, May 8 — Wednesday season 2 is now in full swing, with filming taking place in Ireland as Netflix unveiled the entire cast lineup for the highly anticipated new season of the popular series.

Jenna Ortega will return as Wednesday Addams, while Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo will become regulars for season two.

Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa, and Georgie Farmer will also be returning, as will Fred Armisen and Jamie McShane in guest roles.

New additional cast members joining as series regulars are Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.

Netflix also confirmed that Steve Buscemi will join the main cast, and Thandiwe Newton will make a guest appearance.

The guest star lineup, will features Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

Fans will remember Lloyd’s portrayal of Uncle Fester in two of the Addams Family films during the 1990s.

One noticeable absence from the cast announcement was Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe in season one.

In 2023, Hynes White was caught in a controversy, facing accusations of sexual assault on social media, which he described as a “campaign of misinformation”.

Wednesday premiered on November 23, 2022 and quickly became a huge success for Netflix.

It stands as one of the most-viewed shows the streaming platform has ever launched and received 12 Emmy nominations, securing four wins.

Series creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, have stated, “We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces.”

Alongside their writing and co-show running duties, Gough and Millar would also take on the role of executive producers.

Tim Burton will direct and also hold an executive producer credit while Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson are scheduled to direct episodes this season.

Executive producer credits are also held by Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Andrew Mittman of 1.21 Entertainment, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Meredith Averill.

Ortega is also set to produce season two.