KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Malaysian director Amanda Nell Eu will be receiving a Women In Motion award at the prestigious 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Nell Eu will be given the Women In Motion Emerging Talent award, chosen by Swiss director and 2023 recipient Carmen Jaquier.

The Tiger Stripes director will also receive an RM255,000 grant to support her next film project.

The Women in Motion award is presented by global luxury group Kering. Founded in 2015, it celebrates the achievement of recognised female talents and aspiring artists in the film industry.

Previous recipients of the Women In Motion award have been Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis, Gong Li and Jane Fonda.

It has also supported the work of 10 emerging female filmmakers with a grant of €50,000 (RM255,000).

“I am incredibly honoured to receive this award, and I want to give an extra thank you to the super bold director Carmen Jaquier,” the director said in a statement.

“I am already so grateful that I get to have my voice and use it and express it in a way that is free to me, so to receive this recognition is really special.”

She also thanked the ‘big Tiger family’ (the cast and crew) for their involvement in the making of the film.

“I think this film is a representation of the freedom that I am talking about and our potential to be beautiful bad-ass creatures in this world, if we can love, accept and listen to each other more,” she added.

Jaquier said that Nell Eu’s film reminded her of happy and weird memories from her own childhood, and was a ‘jubilant and unique’ experience.

Tiger Stripes is a coming of age comedy-horror film about a teenage girl whose body undergoes a bizarre transformation as she goes through puberty.

The film was Malaysia’s official selection for the 2024 Oscar Awards for Best International Feature Film, and was heavily censored during its local cinema run.