JOHOR BARU, May 8 — The police are actively tracking down two men believed to be responsible for the attack on national footballer Safiq Rahim’s car near the JDT training centre in Jalan Sri Gelam here last night.

Johor Baru South police Chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that investigators have determined that two male suspects on a motorcycle were involved in the attack where the football player’s Honda City rear window was shattered.

He said initial investigations revealed that the incident happened at 10.05pm when the two suspects armed with a hammer smashed Safiq's car’s rear window.

Raub also pointed out that the victim's car was not equipped with a rear dashcam to assist in investigations.

Advertisement

“Police are investigating the incident under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

“Investigators are also currently tracking down the suspects and probing the possible motives behind the incident,” he said in a statement today.

In last night’s incident, the suspects had also threatened Safiq with a hammer before fleeing.

Advertisement

Safiq, who is a midfielder for JDT, was not injured during the incident.

Section 427 of the Penal Code deals with mischief and causing property damage. The section provides imprisonment for up to five years or a fine or both, if found guilty.

At the same time, Raub also advised the public to refrain from speculating on the case.

“Those who have information related to the incident can contact the Johor Baru South district police headquarters hotline at 07-2182323 or the investigating officer Inspector Fahmi Muhamad Rasyid Rabuan at 012-6648916,” he said.

Safiq is the latest victim of attack on football players

The former national team skipper was driving his Honda City car towards Jalan Skudai after leaving the club's training grounds in Jalan Seri Gelam when he was intercepted by two men on a motorcycle.

Safiq shared the incident in a post on his Instagram social media account shortly after midnight.

Besides sharing a picture of his damaged car, Safiq also uploaded a copy of the police report that was lodged at the Johor Baru South district police headquarters in Larkin here.

The latest incident involving Safiq came three days after another national football player was attacked in Selangor.

Last Sunday, Faisal Halim suffered fourth degree burns after an acid attack by unknown assailants at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara. He is currently being treated at a private hospital in Shah Alam.

Before that, another football player Akhyar Rashid was robbed and attacked in his Kuala Terengganu residential area about a week ago. The Terengganu FC player, who is on loan from JDT, suffered head and leg injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, all JDT players have taken precautionary measures for their safety.

They have been advised to be cautious of their surroundings and also postings on social media in light of the recent incidents.