KUANTAN, May 8 ― As many as 103 water supply development projects involving a cost of RM121.2 million have been completed in Pahang thus far, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the state government and Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) also have 32 projects, currently in the implementation stage, for which letters of acceptance (SST) have been issued to appointed contractors.

“The total value of all these projects is RM461 million. In addition, 82 projects are in the pre-construction stage involving financial commitments amounting to RM1.91 billion, in line with the state government's aspirations to reduce water supply problems to 90 per cent by 2026.

“The state government and PAIP will always strive to ensure that the quality of water supply services continues to improve over time,” he said during the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Datuk Seri Shafik Fauzan Sharif (BN-Inderapura) who wanted to know the current position of PAIP's finances and to what extent PAIP's financial capacity can meet the needs of development and upgrading of water supply.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said that for the first time in PAIP's corporatisation history, the water supply operator has recorded a net profit for the financial year ending December 2023.

“Profit is not the main focus of PAIP, a more positive and strong cash flow position is prioritised to ensure PAIP is competitive in providing capital expenditure.

“This will be the main focus in ensuring that PAIP can provide good services to consumers.

“With a strong financial position, it can give confidence to Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB) to provide financial allocations in PAIP's efforts to replace old pipes, and upgrade plants and tanks,” he said. ― Bernama