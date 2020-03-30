Malaysian rocker Amy leaves group Search, again

Malaysian rocker Amy leaving the band, Search. — Picture via Instagram/akuamysearch

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Amy, the lead vocalist of Malaysia’s legendary rock group Search, has announced he is leaving the band and going solo.

The 62-year-old veteran singer made the announcement during a live Instagram session with Astro Gempak in the #ArtisDudukDiam segment.

Amy, or his real name Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, said his decision would give the opportunity to other group members Nasir, Kid and Din to move on without being dragged on by him.

“With this announcement, I hope I will not be a stumbling block to the career of other members.

“This is the norm for all singers worldwide. I am no longer 26-years-old but 62. I sing only when asked to perform at shows or at closed door events.”

He assured fans that despite him leaving the group, it does not mean he would retire from singing.

“I will continue to sing Search's songs.”

This was not the first time Amy has decided to leave the group, with the first in 1994 to embark on his solo career.

It was reported last month that Search had to collaborate with Awie after Amy could not commit to the “Konsert Apologia Search & Awie.”

The group’s bass player Nasir Daud was reported as saying that he had approached Amy's management but the response he got was that Amy was busy.

Amy later confirmed that he could not participate in the concert as he was busy with his business.