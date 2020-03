Mother knows best! Beauty entrepreneur Rozita Ibrahim takes to Instagram to chide controversial son Aliff Syukri

Rozita Ibrahim has had enough of her son’s behaviour on social media. — Instagram/ aliffsyukriterlajarlaris and bondarozitaibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, March — Controversial millionaire beauty entrepreneur Datuk Aliff Syukri has always turned a deaf ear towards criticism of his less than impressive singing.

His Instagram teaser of a forthcoming single, Cuba Bahagia however, has triggered his own mother, Rozita Ibrahim, to post a video of herself on her own account in a two-minute telling-off.

While she said it was not her intention to go public, Rozita said it was a last resort as she has had enough of Aliff’s absurdities.

“Listen here Syukri, enough with the singing, I am not trying to bring you down, no, because I love you and I don’t know what else to do.”

“Please be a professional, as an entrepreneur, not by singing because you are not a singer Syukri and you don’t need to go and show all those nonsense to the public.”

Rozita who is also a cosmetic entrepreneur said in the video, that Aliff’s controversial actions have tainted their family’s name.

She said even though she had tried to advise him in various ways from saying it face to face to text messages, her efforts have been in vain,

“Please think about our dignity, not just your own. Think about your parents, siblings and your children Syukri.”

“I love you and I’m sorry to have made this comment openly but I think it is time for me to voice up,” Rozita said.

Rozita’s Instagram post has now been viewed more than 600,000 times with majority of her followers commenting that Aliff should follow his mother’s advice this time.

Aliff Syukri has continuously made controversial headlines, with the most recent allegedly involving abusing his adopted child.