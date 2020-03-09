Taiwanese celebrity Jolin Tsai mistakenly uses bleach at restaurant, thinking it was hand sanitiser

Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai had her fans in stitches when she mistakenly used blench thinking it was hand sanitiser. — Photo via Facebook/Jolin Tsai

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — As the Covid-19 outbreak continues, many have resorted to using face masks and hand sanitisers to maintain their personal hygiene.

Business owners are placing hand sanitisers at their shop entrances so that their customers can sanitise their hands when entering or leaving the premises.

However, Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai recently mistook a bottle of bleach as hand sanitiser.

In a Facebook post, the 39-year-old Dancing Diva singer said that she has been seeing bottles of hand sanitisers at restaurants recently.

“Subconsciously, I will use them for disinfection. Yesterday after using it, an employee of the shop said that it was actually bleach,” she wrote in the March 6 post.

While many were amused with Tsai's post, which had since garnered 71,000 reactions, a fan commented that the shop should label the bottle.

“This is very dangerous. What happens if one were to carry a child or a pet?” the fan wrote.

Another fan wrote as a result from using the bleach, Tsai will be fairer now while another fan advised Tsai to wash her hands immediately as bleach can hurt her hands.