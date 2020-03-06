Fish and white rice: Da’i Farhan’s wife says two nights in lockup showed her true joy in life

‘Dr Aireen’ was charged with defrauding a woman of RM10,050 on Wednesday. ― Picture via Instagram/@farhanmutawwif

PETALING JAYA, March 6 ― The wife of celebrity preacher Da’i Farhan, Noorainul Naqim Mohd Radzi, shared her experience in police lockup a day after she was released on bail following charges of cheating a business owner.

The 40-year-old spouse of Nik Ahmad Farhan Nik Mohamad, who is widely known as Dr Aireen, said she accepted the episode with an open heart without shame or fear.

“To all who are asking, I’m okay,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Even though I was locked up for two nights, I experienced the true joys of life.”

The mother of eight went on to describe her short stint in prison saying she was served white rice with ikan jaket (hardtail scad), a type of fish commonly served in Malaysian boarding schools which is also widely known as cencaru.

“The experience God wanted to show me is that this was a small test compared to what inmates are going through.

“Not everyone in there is guilty until they are proven guilty,” she wrote yesterday.

The entrepreneur who married the winner of the TV3 religious reality programme Da’i faced charges of defrauding a woman at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Noorainul pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

Based on the charge sheet, the accused allegedly urged Norsiha Aala, 48 to pay RM10,050 in cash to obtain a halal certificate and recognition from the Ministry of Health for herbal products.

The incident allegedly took place at 9-2-1 Kelompok Nuri B, Taman Keramat, Wangsa Maju from December 21, 2017 until February 26, 2018.

The accused was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which is punishable by imprisonment of up to one year and not exceeding 10 years with whipping and fines.

Noorainul however believes that the truth will prevail.

The preacher’s wife said her time spent in lockup opened her eyes to real life behind bars.

“Thank you to those who cared so well for me in the lock-up even though there were several things God wanted to show me ― if I wasn’t there, I wouldn’t know what it was actually like.

“The laws in Malaysia are as such that when we have power we can do anything.

“There are no laws or court that can deny the truth when God wants it revealed,” she said.

Noorainul concluded her post by saying she accepted her fate in the matter and left it to God.

“Thank you to all who prayed for me, I know not all Malaysians makan dedak (accept bribes),” said Noorainul.