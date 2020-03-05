‘Ozark,’ ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ ‘ZeroZeroZero’... Five not-to-be-missed series for March (VIDEO)

The reboot of ‘Amazing Stories’ is produced by Steven Spielberg. — Picture courtesy of Apple TV/Youtube

LOS ANGELES, March 5 — What with much-awaited new seasons of Ozark with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, and Westworld with Evan Rachel Wood, the release of the mini-series Little Fires Everywhere with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, the new show from the producer of Gomorrah, ZeroZeroZero, and the Spielberg-produced reboot of the cult series of Amazing Stories, a host of televisual delights will be coming to small screens this March.

Ozark

After successfully bending the rules, the Byrde family finally launches their floating casino, which is managed by Ruth. Yet another way for Marty to launder money for the Mexican cartels. However, he’s nowhere near off the hook after the death of Cade Langmore.

Season Three

With Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner.

Release: March 27 on Netflix.



Little Fires Everywhere

Mia Warren is a single mother with a secret. When she and her daughter Pearl move to a small town in Ohio, she becomes friends with her neighbours, the Richardsons. However, this seemingly picture-perfect family is about to reveal another side of itself.

With Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Release: March 18 on Hulu.



Westworld

Having finally managed to escape from Westworld, Dolores arrives in the new Los Angeles, where she meets and befriends Caleb. The young woman discovers how artificial beings are treated in the real world while preparing for battle. Maeve, on the other hand, ventures into a corner of the park called Delos, a replica of Fascist Italy during the Second World War.

Season 3

With Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Aaron Paul, and Vincent Cassel.

Release: March 15 on HBO



ZeroZeroZero

Godfather Don Minu is planning to buy a large shipment of cocaine from Mexico in partnership with other families of the Calabrian mafia, the Ndrangheta. Meanwhile, Manuela Contreras and her soldiers are hunting down the leaders of a powerful cartel, the Leyra brothers. The Lynwood family of New Orleans is trying to play the middleman between the Mexicans and the Italians.

With Dane DeHaan, Andrea Riseborough, Gabriel Byrne...

Release: March 6 on Amazon Prime Video



Amazing Stories

The first five episodes of the Steven Spielberg-produced anthology series will offer singular, supernatural tales from the worlds of horror, fantasy and science fiction. One of the episodes will tell of a grandfather who discovers that he has extraordinary powers that give him the strength of a superhero.

With James Healy Jr.

Release: March 6 mars on Apple TV+

