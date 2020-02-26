Justin Bieber breaks records with new album ‘Changes’

Justin Bieber unveiled his first album since 2015, ‘Changes’, earlier this February. — Picture courtesy of Def Jam Recordings, a division of UMG Recordings Inc via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 — The Canadian superstar unveiled the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s Purpose on February 14.

According to Nielsen Music, the album amassed the equivalent of 231,000 sales in the United States in the first week of its release, including 135 million streams and 126,000 physical copies.

The sales of Changes have likely been bolstered by deals that bundled the full-length with merchandise and tickets for Bieber’s upcoming world tour, kicking off on May 14 at Seattle’s Centurylink Field.

Bieber’s latest studio offering also had the second-biggest opening for an album so far, behind Eminem’s surprise Music to Be Murdered by.

Most notably, Bieber became the youngest solo artist to score seven No. 1 albums, surpassing Elvis Presley’s previous 59-year-old record.

The King logged his seventh chart-topping album, 1961’s Blue Hawaii, when he was 26, while the Canadian vocalist dropped Changes at the age of 25.

As Billboard noted, the four members of the Beatles were all younger than Bieber when their 1966 Rubber Soul debuted at the top of the charts, with George Harrison being only 22 at the time.

In addition to breaking records, Bieber recently announced on his social media that a new visual from his best-selling Changes was on its way.

Details about the upcoming video are still scarce to this date, although it will follow the previously issued clips for Yummy and Intentions.

While his 10-part YouTube documentary is coming to an end, the hitmaker mentioned his plans to release a new visual album on Twitter, without revealing when the project would see the light of day. — AFP-Relaxnews