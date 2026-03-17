KILLARNEY, March 17 — Family, friends, and locals in the small Irish town of Killarney were bursting with pride yesterday after homegirl Jessie Buckley became the first Irishwoman to win a best actress Oscar.

Buckley’s family — her uncle and godfather Sean and his wife Carol — run the family Arbutus Hotel in the heart of the County Kerry town 300 kilometres, south-west of Dublin.

With a tight-knit group of family and friends, he had watched the Oscars broadcast live on TV in the hotel pub: Buckley’s Bar.

“The anticipation, the silence, then the uproar and celebration, it was just absolutely fantastic,” the 62-year-old told AFP beside a giant photograph of Jessie in the hotel lobby.

The hotel was established in 1926 by the actor’s great-grandfather Tim Buckley, a returned emigrant from New York.

Inside the bar, the actor’s first cousin Brendan Fuller, a radio presenter and DJ, told AFP he almost “hit the ceiling in here” when the envelope was opened and Buckley won for her searing performance as Shakespeare’s wife in the film Hamnet.

“It was a surreal moment. I was trying to keep my eye on the TV to make sure it was Jessie that was getting up out of her seat, that I definitely heard it right,” he laughed.

“Having that Buckley name etched onto an Oscar statue is the stuff of dreams. What a way to celebrate the hotel centenary, we’re just so proud of her,” said Fuller.

Looking forward to the actor’s return to Killarney, he said “hopefully she can take a big deep breath and get a bubble of home around her”.

‘Glint in her eye’

Outside the Killarney Musical Society, where Buckley first earned her acting chops, has erected a billboard to wish her luck.

“Jessie has not changed one single bit since she left us, she left Killarney musical society, to go to London,” Marie Moloney, a society member, told AFP.

Buckley now lives in the English countryside in Norfolk with her husband, a mental health worker, who she married in 2023, and her young daughter.

But she performed on stage with the society in the children’s chorus back in 2000, according to Moloney, and later returned to star in its production of the musical Carousel.

“I feel we did some little bit to kickstart her career and help her to get to where she is,” beamed Moloney, who is also deputy mayor of Kerry County Council.

“She is still the same Jessie that we knew and love, down to earth and friendly, and still up to a bit of roguery. I can see it when she throws back that head in an interview and gives a big laugh,” she said.

A teacher at Loreto National School, Jessie’s primary school, also recalled how as a girl she “showed great character” when taking part in school plays.

“Her eyes connected with the audience, she always had a glint in her eye,” said Mary Woodcock-O’Sullivan.

Shop windows on Killarney High Street were yesterday festooned with giant flags and posters wishing Buckley luck.

An image of the 36-year-old Oscar-winner — dressed in green — adorns St Patrick’s Day posters for Tuesday’s annual festival which traditionally kicks off the tourist season in the picturesque town.

Ireland’s President Catherine Connolly also sent Buckley a message of congratulations yesterday, hailing a “historic moment” for the country.

“She just did such an amazing role in that movie,” said Elain Flanagan, a hotel manager, as she headed to work.

“She’s really putting the town on the map, there’s been loads of tourists taking selfies outside the Buckley Bar,” Flanagan smiled. — AFP