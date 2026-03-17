SEOUL, March 17 — South Korea President Lee Jae Myung today urged authorities to step up security ahead of a comeback concert by K-pop juggernaut BTS in downtown Seoul later this week to ensure the event is held safely, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Lee underscored the importance of security as BTS is scheduled to hold a free comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday, with police estimating that as many as 260,000 people could gather in the surrounding area that day.

“BTS’ concert, which is drawing global attention, is only a few days away,” Lee said during a Cabinet meeting held in the administrative city of Sejong. “The key issue is safety, and I ask that every effort be made to establish thorough safety measures.”

Lee urged the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, police, fire authorities and other relevant agencies to maintain heightened vigilance and prepare thoroughly for all possible situations.

“Preparations should also be made for the possibility of terrorism, although the likelihood may not be high,” he said.

Lee also called for a review of safety conditions at accommodation facilities across the city to ensure the successful hosting of the event. — Bernama-Yonhap