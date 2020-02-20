The Weeknd continues to preview new album with ‘After Hours’

The Weeknd arrives at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 —After Hours is the title track of The Weeknd’s forthcoming fourth studio album, which will arrive as soon as March 20.

After Hours clocks in at six minutes, during which The Weeknd reflects in his signature falsetto on a romantic relationship that failed because of his past transgressions.

“Girl, I felt so alone inside of this crowded room/ Different girls on the floor, distractin’ my thoughts of you/ I turned into the man I used to be, to be/ Put myself to sleep/ Just so I can get closer to you inside my dreams,” he sings over echo-drenched synths.

The haunting single arrived alongside the album’s cover art, in which the award-winning vocalist is seen smiling mischievously as blood drips down his face.

Details about the much-anticipated After Hours are still scarce to this date, although The Weeknd has been teasing the album with the previously issued Heartless and Blinding Lights.

After Hours will arrive four years after the Canadian musician’s third studio opus, Starboy, which dropped back in November 2016.

Ahead of the album release, the Toronto native, born Abel Tesfaye, will make his third appearance on Saturday Night Live on March 7, alongside reigning James Bond and host Daniel Craig.

In addition to promoting his latest LP, The Weeknd recently made his acting debut in the Safdie Brothers’ new crime thriller Uncut Gems.

He notably shared the big screen with Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield and NBA legend Kevin Garnett.

While waiting for After Hours, discover the album’s title track below. — AFP-Relaxnews