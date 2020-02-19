Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2020 North American tour

Singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 26, 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 — Representatives of the 71-year-old rocker announced that he was cancelling his “No More Tours 2” tour to “continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year”.

Osbourne explained in a statement that the decision was made to accommodate fans, with the musician adding that concert-goers who have purchased “No More Tours 2” tickets will have first access to tickets for his next tour.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time,” he said, adding that he will soon seek medical treatment in Switzerland.

Osbourne has battled with various health issues in the past year, including Parkinson’s disease, pneumonia, and injuries caused by a fall at his Los Angeles home.

The former Black Sabbath frontman postponed all his 2019 tour dates back in April. At the time, fans were asked to hold onto their tickets as they would be honoured later this year.

The cancellation of Osbourne’s 2020 North American tour arrives a few days ahead of the release of his twelfth studio album, Ordinary Man, on February 21.

Post Malone, Elton John, Slash, and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello all contributed to the much-anticipated follow-up to 2010’s Scream, which was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Andrew Watt, Gun N’ Roses’ bassist Duff McKagan and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith.

“It was a lot of fun to do though it’s a lot different from my other albums. We recorded it quickly, which I haven’t done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed,” Osbourne said of his latest studio effort in a statement.

In addition to releasing Ordinary Man, the British vocalist will appear in the upcoming documentary Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy, which will premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Discover the trailer for the documentary below: — AFP-Relaxnews