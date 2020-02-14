GSC Pavilion to give out free popcorn to moviegoers on its last day of operation this Sunday

Enjoy a complimentary popcorn set with every ticket purchased at GSC Pavilion KL on February 16. — Picture courtesy of GSC and Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, Feb 14 — Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) will be bidding a bittersweet farewell to its Pavilion KL outlet this Sunday after 12 years of operation.

As a gesture of thanks towards film lovers, GSC Pavilion will be handing out one complimentary small popcorn set for every ticket purchased on February 16.

In a press release, GSC said they wanted to express their gratitude for their customers’ continuous support over the years through this offer.

The homegrown cinema chain announced last week that its Pavilion KL outlet will be pulling down the shutters on February 17 as its 12-year lease with Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) comes to an end.

A statement from Pavilion KL confirmed that China-based Dadi Cinema will be occupying the chain’s former lot in the third quarter of 2020.

GSC chief executive officer Koh Mei Lee noted that the brand has exciting plans in the pipeline, including new outlets in Tun Razak Exchange and Bukit Bintang slated to open in 2021.

“We thank all our customers for their support of GSC Pavilion KL over the last 12 years, and we look forward to welcoming everyone again at these new cinemas when they open.

“As one of the most dynamic, innovative, and game-changing brands in the entertainment industry, GSC is passionate about improving and delivering enriching cinema experiences that make us more than an exhibitor,” said Koh.