Jim Carrey reveals more about his role in new featurette for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ that stars James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz among others.

NEW YORK, Feb 13 — Paramount Pictures has released a new featurette for upcoming live-action adventure comedy Sonic the Hedgehog that has Jim Carrey sharing more details about his character in the movie.

Based on the blockbuster Sega video game franchise, the film revolves around Sonic as he adjusts to life on Earth with his new best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). The pair find themselves going up against the villainous Dr Robotnik (Carrey) who is trying to take over the world.

The film also stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic and Tika Sumpter.

Sonic the Hedgehog is set for release here on February 13.