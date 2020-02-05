See Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie in this new trailer for ‘Radioactive’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Radioactive’ that follows the life and discoveries of Marir Curie and stars Rosamund Pike as well as Sam Riley among others.

LONDON, Feb 5 — Working Title has released the first trailer for upcoming historic biopic Radioactive that follows the life of iconic scientist Marie Curie.

Rosamund Pike stars as Marie Curie and the film provides an insight on how she and Pierre Curie (played by Sam Riley) go on to change the face of science forever with their discovery of radioactivity.

The film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Aneurin Barnard, Simon Russell Beale, Jonathan Aris, Corey Johnson, Tim Woodward, Harriet Turnbull, Cara Bossom, Mirjam Novak and Michael Gould.

The synopsis of the film reads: “From the 1870s up to the modern era, Radioactive is a journey through Marie Curie’s (Pike) enduring legacies — her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that followed for her and for the world. After meeting fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Riley), the pair go on to marry and change the face of science forever by their discovery of radioactivity. The genius of the Curies’ world-changing discoveries and the ensuing Nobel Prize propels the devoted couple into the international limelight. A bold, visionary depiction of the transformative effects and ensuing fallout of the Curie’s work and how this shaped the defining moments of the 20th Century.”

Radioactive is set for UK release on March 20.