Heavenly King Andy Lau takes hit of up to RM26.5m for concert cancellations amid coronavirus scare

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Heavenly King Andy Lau has suffered losses of up to RM26.5 million from concert cancellations in Hong Kong.

According to Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily, the estimate was calculated taking into account venue rental, concert production and refund of tickets.

This is not the first time Lau was forced to call off his concerts after he was forced to cancel seven dates last year after being down with flu.

Aside from Hong Kong, Lau was also supposed to perform in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing.

“Although no official announcements have been made regarding the concerts in China, selling of tickets have been temporarily suspended,” said the daily.

Industry insiders told the daily that all concerts that have been planned in the first half of the year are expected to be affected.