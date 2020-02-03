Watch this new TV spot for Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ that stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly among others.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 — Paramount Pictures has released a new TV spot for highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick that sees Tom Cruise once again back in the cockpit.

Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Cruise) is now a flight instructor and he finds himself training the son of his late partner Bradley Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller). Grappling with demons from his past, Maverick must now put them behind and train the new graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.

The film also stars Val Kilmer who returns for his role as Iceman, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell and Ed Harris.

The synopsis of the film reads: “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster’, the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled for release here on June 25.