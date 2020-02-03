Malay Mail

Shakira’s tongue at Super Bowl halftime performance gets meme moment on Twitter (VIDEO)

Monday, 03 Feb 2020 05:38 PM MYT

BY TAN MEI ZI

Shakira’s hips took a backseat after she performed a vocal trill that mesmerised social media users. — Screengrab from YouTube/NFL
PETALING JAYA, Feb 3 — Colombian superstar Shakira turned into a viral internet meme after she playfully showed off a unique vocal move during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

Mid-way through her dazzling performance, the Hips Don’t Lie singer looked directly at the camera and wagged her tongue while letting out a high-pitched vocal trill.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to come up with creative and humourous captions to commemorate the golden moment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some Twitter users later explained that the move is known in the Middle East as “zaghroota”, a vocal expression used to convey joy during a celebration such as a wedding or in this case, performing to a crowd of 65,000 people at the Super Bowl.

 

 

 

 

Shakira paid tribute to her mixed Colombian-Lebanese heritage during her set, which saw her belly dancing to her Spanish hit single Chantaje while dishing out some of her best-known bangers like She-Wolf, Empire, and Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

She was joined by pop diva Jennifer Lopez during the show, which has since been hailed as a sparkling display of Latin pride and a celebration of girl power.

The show also drew attention to the political situation at the US-Mexico border when children in lit-up cages appeared for Let’s Get Loud, symbolising the thousands of kids torn away from their parents due to the family separation policy enacted by President Donald Trump’s administration in 2018.

