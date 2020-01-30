Watch this new TV spot for ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ that also stars Keanu Reeves.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Paramount Pictures has released a new TV spot for upcoming animated comedy The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Lending their voices to the film are Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Clancy Brown at Mr Krabs, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Lori Alan as Pearl, Douglas Lawrence as Plankton, Jill Talley as Karen and Mary Jo Catlett as Mrs Puff. Keanu Reeves and Awkwafina are also onboard.

The synopsis reads: “This Memorial Day weekend, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.”

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is set for US release on May 22.