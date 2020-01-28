Coronavirus fears: Singer Andy Lau cancels all 12 concerts in HK, Leon Lai postpones shows in Macau

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau cancels his upcoming concerts in Hong Kong amid coronavirus fears. ― Picture via Facebook/AndyLauClub

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 ― Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has cancelled all his 12 concerts in the city amid growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 4,000 people and killed 106 to date.

The two-week tour, dubbed My Love Andy Lau World Tour Hong Kong 2020 was scheduled to kick off on February 15 and end on February 28.

In a statement on his official Instagram account, Lau announced that all his forthcoming concerts in Hong Kong are cancelled to protect the health and safety of his audience.

“In view of ensuring the health and safety of the audiences from the new coronavirus epidemic, I've decided to cancel the Hong Kong concerts.

“Sorry about this! I wish that everyone will remain healthy, and that we get through this difficulty together,” reads his post.

The concert organiser also noted that it will announce refund arrangements on the concert’s official website and social media platforms.

It is also uncertain if Lau will go ahead with his concerts in China’s Wuhan city, which are scheduled to be held from April 17 to 19.

Meanwhile, fellow Hong Kong actor and Cantopop singer Leon Lau has postponed his two shows that were originally slated for Jan 31 and Feb 1 at Studio City Event Centre in Macau.

The organisers announced on Weibo on Sunday that the singer’s Leon Metro Live 2.0 concerts will be pushed back in order to ensure public health safety.

No new dates have been announced yet.

The notice on the venue’s official Facebook page read : “The health and safety of our guests and colleagues is our top priority.

“We remain in close contact with the local authorities and are following their guidelines on stringent preventive measures to be adopted in response to the new type of coronavirus.”

Several other upcoming concerts by Mandopop stars that were set to take place in the Chinese city of Wuhan have been postponed due to the Sars-like virus outbreak.

China has also halted travel from the city, the capital of Hubei province, as it tries to stop the spread of the virus.

The virus outbreak, which began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, has spread throughout China and across the world ― with cases confirmed in around a dozen countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, United States, Australia and Germany.