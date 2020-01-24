Taylor Swift unveils trailer for ‘Miss Americana’ documentary (VIDEO)

Netflix and Taylor Swift have released the official trailer for the superstar’s upcoming new documentary, ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana.’ — Screen capture via YouTube/Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — The superstar has revealed the official trailer for her upcoming documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, which is helmed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Lana Wilson.

The documentary will premiere this Thursday, January 23 as the opening-night film of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which will run through February 2.

The nearly two-minute clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of Swift on tour and in the recording studio with Panic! At the Disco frontman Brendon Urie for her most recent and seventh album, Lover.

“Throughout my whole career, label executives would just say, ‘A nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and waves and says ‘Thank you.’ I became the person everyone wanted me to be,” the award-winning vocalist confesses in the trailer.

The trailer also features a montage of negative press Swift received over the years, including comments on her physical appearance, dating habits and newfound political engagement.

The documentary alludes to the singer-songwriter’s decision to publicly endorse Democratic candidates in her native state of Tennessee during the 2018 US midterm elections, with Swift saying “I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore, and it was my own doing.”

According to Variety, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana includes a scene where Swift argues with her father and other members of her team over her open letter urging Tennessee Republican senator Marsha Blackburn to support the Equality Act.

The trailer also includes a snippet of the yet-unreleased song Only the Young, which Swift reportedly wrote after witnessing the candidates she had endorsed in the 2018 midterm elections lose.

Ahead of the release of her new documentary on Netflix on January 31, Swift is competing in three categories at the upcoming 2020 Grammys set for this Sunday, including Song of the Year for Lover and Best Pop Solo Performance for You Need to Calm Down.

In the meantime, discover the trailer for Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. — AFP-Relaxnews