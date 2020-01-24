Taylor Swift unveils trailer for ‘Miss Americana’ documentary (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — The superstar has revealed the official trailer for her upcoming documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, which is helmed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Lana Wilson.
The documentary will premiere this Thursday, January 23 as the opening-night film of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which will run through February 2.
The nearly two-minute clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of Swift on tour and in the recording studio with Panic! At the Disco frontman Brendon Urie for her most recent and seventh album, Lover.
“Throughout my whole career, label executives would just say, ‘A nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and waves and says ‘Thank you.’ I became the person everyone wanted me to be,” the award-winning vocalist confesses in the trailer.
The trailer also features a montage of negative press Swift received over the years, including comments on her physical appearance, dating habits and newfound political engagement.
The documentary alludes to the singer-songwriter’s decision to publicly endorse Democratic candidates in her native state of Tennessee during the 2018 US midterm elections, with Swift saying “I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore, and it was my own doing.”
According to Variety, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana includes a scene where Swift argues with her father and other members of her team over her open letter urging Tennessee Republican senator Marsha Blackburn to support the Equality Act.
🌈HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!🌈 While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally. In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations. The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate. I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed. I urge you to write to your senators too. I’ll be looking for your letters by searching the hashtag #lettertomysenator. While there’s no information yet as to when the Equality Act will go before the Senate for a vote, we do know this: Politicians need votes to stay in office. Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change. That’s why I’ve created a petition at change.org to urge the Senate to support the Equality Act. Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable. Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 Click the link in my bio to sign the petition for Senate support of the Equality Act.
The trailer also includes a snippet of the yet-unreleased song Only the Young, which Swift reportedly wrote after witnessing the candidates she had endorsed in the 2018 midterm elections lose.
Ahead of the release of her new documentary on Netflix on January 31, Swift is competing in three categories at the upcoming 2020 Grammys set for this Sunday, including Song of the Year for Lover and Best Pop Solo Performance for You Need to Calm Down.
In the meantime, discover the trailer for Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. — AFP-Relaxnews