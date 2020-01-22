Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77

Former Monty Python Terry Jones speaks during an interview with Reuters at Sao Luis theatre in Lisbon in this file picture taken on January 10, 2008. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 22 — Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his family said today, after a long battle with a rare form of dementia.

He died late yesterday with his wife Anna Soderstrom at his side at his home in north London.

“We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades,” his family said in a statement.

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath.”

Jones directed some of the comedy troupe’s most-loved works, including the 1979 movie Life Of Brian, about a man mistaken for the Son of God, which sparked criticism from the Church.

Playing Brian’s mother, Mandy Cohen, he memorably delivered the line “Now, you listen here! He’s not the Messiah. He’s a very naughty boy!”

He appeared as a variety of characters in the television series Monty Python’s Flying Circus, and was known for his performances in drag.

His family — wife Anna and children Bill, Sally, Siri — said he had fought an “extremely brave but always good-humoured battle” with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

“We lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words, ‘lovingly frosted with glucose’,” they added. — AFP