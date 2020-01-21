World box office: ‘1917’ succumbs to ‘Bad Boys for Life’

‘Bad Boys for Life,’ which is the third instalment in the saga directed by Michael Bay, follows on from ‘Bad Boys’ (1995) and ‘Bad Boys 2’ (2003). — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Jan 21 — After a week at the top of the world box office, Sam Mendes’ historical drama has been unseated by Will Smith in Bad Boys For Life, the popular saga’s third chapter, according to ComScore’s reporting released on Sunday, January 19. Dolittle moved to third place. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker moved to fifth place.

Sam Mendes’ film didn’t hold up for long against the return of Will Smith in Bad Boys. According to figures released by ComScore on Sunday, January 19, the third chapter of the Bad Boys saga, Bad Boys For Life, has taken the top spot in the world box office. With nearly US$97.8 million in ticket sales for its first weekend, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s action film replaces historical drama 1917, last week’s box office leader.

A winner of several awards and already a favorite for the 2020 Oscars, Sam Mendes’ 1917 dropped a slot in the rankings but still added an additional US$48.2 million, bringing its total to US$138 million less than two weeks after its release.

For its first weekend in US theatres, the comedy Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr took third place, bringing in more than US$39.7 million.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has fallen rapidly in the rankings after three weeks at number one, dropping from second to fifth place over the weekend. The Star Wars saga’s latest film has nonetheless brought in more than a billion dollars worldwide.

World box office top 10 (in millions of dollars):

01. Bad Boys For Life - 97.8

02. 1917 - 48.2

03. Dolittle - 39.7

04. Jumanji: The Next Level - 26.6

05. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - 19.3

06. Frozen 2 - 15.7

07. Little Women - 12.1

08. Spies in Disguise - 10.9

09. Ip Man 4: The Finale - 9.3

10. Sheep Without a Shepherd - 8.4 — AFP-Relaxnews