PAPAR, Dec 20 — The implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with Christmas will last for five days from Dec 23 to 27, involving 14 types of controlled goods under the scheme.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister (KPDN) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the period includes two days before the Christmas celebration, one day during the celebration and two days after the celebration.

“The implementation of the SHMMP is appropriate according to the current situation, taking into account considerations so that consumers can enjoy reasonable prices and traders are not pressured by the implementation period that is too long,” he said.

He told reporters that in conjunction with the announcement of the implementation of the Christmas SHMMP and the Jualan Rahmah programme at the Papar Library Open Hall here today.

Armizan said the ministry has identified goods that will be controlled under the scheme including imported bone mutton; imported round cabbage (Indonesia and China excluding Beijing cabbage); carrots (China); tomatoes; red chillies.

In addition, green bell peppers; large red onions; large yellow onions; imported potatoes (China); chicken wings; live old chickens (Sarawak only) while live pigs (farm only); pork (belly) and pork (meat and fat) are only in Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

He said the SHMMP would be enforced through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AHKAP) 2011 to enable price determination.

Meanwhile, a total of 875 Christmas Rahmah Madani Sales Programmes (PJRM) would be implemented nationwide which had started since Thursday (Dec 18) until Dec 27.

Armizan said the public can check the calendar for the implementation of the Christmas PJRM on the KPDN website at http://www.kpdn.gov.my/ms/jualan-rahmah while booking appointments for SIM@PAX vehicle service dates and locations can be made through the “SETEL” application by Petronas.

“There are 115 workshop premises nationwide involved in the implementation of SIM@PAX in conjunction with Christmas this year,” he said. — Bernama