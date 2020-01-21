Radiohead launch massive online archive featuring rarities

(From left) Philip Selway and Ed O’Brien of Radiohead at the 34th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 21 — The British band recently took to Twitter to announce the Radiohead Public Library, which warehouses their entire catalogue in chronological order.

“Radiohead.com has always been infuriatingly uninformative and unpredictable. We have now, predictably, made it incredibly informative. We present: the RADIOHEAD PUBLIC LIBRARY,” Radiohead noted on Twitter.

https://t.co/Gk4BUXwjsg has always been infuriatingly uninformative and unpredictable. We have now, predictably, made it incredibly informative.



We present: the RADIOHEAD PUBLIC LIBRARY. pic.twitter.com/H7Ft6lNuuN — Radiohead (@radiohead) January 20, 2020

Thom Yorke and his bandmates also announced that one of them will play “librarian” each day of the week to offer a curated tour through the archive on their respective social media, starting on January 20 with bassist Colin Greenwood.

The musician put the spotlight on a series of live video snippets, such as a cover of Carly Simon’s Nobody Does it Better from the 1977 James Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me.

I ordered these items 3 hours ago - hot from the stacks, on a squeaky trolley:https://t.co/DqtHwWSY9A pic.twitter.com/29AIlV1iJe — colingreenwood (@colingreenwood) January 20, 2020

Hosted at radiohead.com, the Radiohead Public Library features comprehensive materials organised around each of the band’s nine studio albums.

Fans will have a privileged access to music videos, live TV performances, full-length concerts, the band’s quarterly w.a.s.t.e. newsletter series, as well as artwork by British artist and Radiohead frequent collaborator Stanley Donwood.

To commemorate the launch, the Creep rockers also released previously unavailable rarities to streaming services.

Among them are 1992 debut EP Drill, 2011’s remix EP TKOL RMX 8, and I Want None of This from the 2005 charity compilation Help!: A Day in the Life.

In addition to launching the Radiohead Public Library, frontman Thom Yorke has recently announced additional US dates for his long-running Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes solo tour.

The concerts will take place next April in Phoenix, Arizona, and Sacramento, California, in between his sets at the 2020 edition of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. — AFP-Relaxnews