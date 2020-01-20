Key winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out today at a ceremony in Los Angeles.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Film
Best Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Parasite
Best Film Actor
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Best Film Actress
Renee Zellweger Judy
Best Film supporting Actor
Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Film Supporting Actress
Laura Dern Marriage Story
Television
Best Ensemble Cast in a TV Drama Series
The Crown
Best TV Drama Actor
Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones
Best TV Drama Actress
Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show
Best Ensemble TV Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best TV comedy Actor
Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best TV comedy Actress
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag
Best Actress in a TV movie or Limited Series
Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon
Best Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series
Sam Rockwell Fosse/Verdon — Reuters