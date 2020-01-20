Key winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for ‘The Joker’ at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out today at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Film

Best Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Parasite

Best Film Actor

Joaquin Phoenix Joker

Best Film Actress

Renee Zellweger Judy

Best Film supporting Actor

Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Film Supporting Actress

Laura Dern Marriage Story

Television

Best Ensemble Cast in a TV Drama Series

The Crown

Best TV Drama Actor

Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones

Best TV Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show

Best Ensemble TV Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best TV comedy Actor

Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best TV comedy Actress

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag

Best Actress in a TV movie or Limited Series

Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series

Sam Rockwell Fosse/Verdon — Reuters