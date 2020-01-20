Malay Mail

Key winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Monday, 20 Jan 2020 11:56 AM MYT

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for 'The Joker' at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2020. — Reuters pic
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for ‘The Joker’ at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out today at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Film 

Best Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture 

Parasite

Best Film Actor 

Joaquin Phoenix Joker

Best Film Actress 

Renee Zellweger Judy

Best Film supporting Actor  

Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Film Supporting Actress 

Laura Dern Marriage Story

Television 

Best Ensemble Cast in a TV Drama Series 

The Crown

Best TV Drama Actor 

Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones

Best TV Drama Actress 

Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show

Best Ensemble TV Comedy Series  

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best TV comedy Actor 

Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best TV comedy Actress 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag

Best Actress in a TV movie or Limited Series 

Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series 

Sam Rockwell Fosse/Verdon — Reuters  

