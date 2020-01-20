Key nominations for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

US actor Leonardo DiCaprio poses as he arrives for the screening of the film ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’ at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France May 21, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television will be handed out today at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

Film

Best Ensemble Cast In A Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Actor

Christian Bale Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver Marriage Story

Taron Egerton Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix Joker

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo Harriet

Scarlett Johansson Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o Us

Charlize Theron Bombshell

Renee Zellweger Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx Just Mercy

Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino The Irishman

Joe Pesci The Irishman

Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez Hustlers

Margot Robbie Bombshell

Television

Best Ensemble Cast In A TV Drama Series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown This Is Us

Steve Carell The Morning Show

Billy Crudup The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones

David Harbour Stranger Things

Best Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter The Crown

Olivia Colman The Crown

Jodie Comer Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Ensemble TV Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrsƒ. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television)

Best Comedy Actor

Alan Arkin The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader Barry

Andrew Scott Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate Dead to Me

Alex Borstein The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Catherine O’Hara Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag — Reuters