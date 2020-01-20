Key nominations for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television will be handed out today at a ceremony in Los Angeles.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories:
Film
Best Ensemble Cast In A Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Actor
Christian Bale Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver Marriage Story
Taron Egerton Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o Us
Charlize Theron Bombshell
Renee Zellweger Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx Just Mercy
Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino The Irishman
Joe Pesci The Irishman
Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez Hustlers
Margot Robbie Bombshell
Television
Best Ensemble Cast In A TV Drama Series
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Best Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown This Is Us
Steve Carell The Morning Show
Billy Crudup The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones
David Harbour Stranger Things
Best Drama Actress
Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter The Crown
Olivia Colman The Crown
Jodie Comer Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Ensemble TV Comedy Series
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrsƒ. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television)
Best Comedy Actor
Alan Arkin The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader Barry
Andrew Scott Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate Dead to Me
Alex Borstein The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Catherine O’Hara Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag — Reuters