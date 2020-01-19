Watch this new TV spot for Harrison Ford’s ‘The Call of the Wild’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Call of the Wild’ that stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy and Karen Gillan among others.A screengrab from ‘The Call of the Wild’ that stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy and Karen Gillan among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — 20th Century Fox has released a new TV spot for upcoming live-action/animation hybrid The Call of the Wild that stars Harrison Ford.

An adaptation of Jack London’s classic, the film follows a dog named Buck who struggles for survival as a mail delivery sled dog in the Alaskan wilderness after being uprooted from California.

The film also stars Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Adapted from the beloved literary classic, The Call of the Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team — and later its leader — Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

The Call of the Wild is set for US release on February 21.