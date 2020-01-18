New in theatres - ‘Bad Boys For Life,’ ‘Dolittle,’ ‘The Wave’

‘Bad Boys for Life’ is the third instalment in the 'Bad Boys' saga directed by Michael Bay. — Handout via AFP LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — Will Smith and Martin Lawrence team up again in Bad Boys for Life, Robert Downey Jr. leads a CGI animal cast in Dolittle, and Justin Long falls into an insurance lawyer’s accidental drug trip in The Wave.

Bad Boys for Life ®





It’s one last outing for the detective pair as Marcus looks forward to retirement and Mike makes sure the next generation of law enforcement knows who’s the best and most stylish cop around.

Starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence (Bad Boys and Bad Boys II), with Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton, Joe Pantoliano, and directed by Adil & Bilall (both Black, Gangsta).

Select release dates: January 16 - Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong; Jan 17 - USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Vietnam; Jan 22 - France, Philippines; Jan 23 - Netherlands, Singapore; Jan 31 - Japan

Dolittle (PG)





Doctor to allcomers, whether they be human or another breed animal, John Dolittle is coaxed out of his isolated manor when Queen Victoria sends him in search of a mythical cure.

Starring Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Marvel Cinematic Universe) with Antonion Banderas, Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley, Michael Sheen, John Cena, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Tom Holland, more. Directed by Stephen Gaghan (Gold, Syriana).

Select release dates: January 16 - Netherlands, Singapore, Australia; Jan 17 - USA, Canada, India; Jan 23 - China, Malaysia; Jan 25 - Hong Kong; Jan 29 - France, Belgium, Philippines; February 7 - UK, Ireland; March 20 - Japan

The Wave ®





Insurance lawyer Frank is used to taking advantage of situations, but when a mystery hallucinogenic takes advantage of him, he careens through corporate meetings and bizarre visions on a mission to find his wallet and the girl he met on that weird night out.

Starring Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Jeepers Creepers, TV’s Giri/Haji, F is for Family) with Tommy Flanagan and Katia Winter, and directed by Gille Klabin (Steve Aoki music videos Rage the Night Away, Singularity).

USA (limited), VOD - January 17

— AFP-Relaxnews



