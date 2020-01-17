Malaysian musical on life story of Good Shepherd charity founder back by popular demand (VIDEO)

Singer Nikki Palikat will reprise her role as St Mary Euphrasia in the upcoming restaging. — Picture from Ticket Charge Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 17 – The incredible story of St Mary Euphrasia, a French nun who dedicated her life to helping marginalised women and children in the 1800s, came to life on stage last year in Kuala Lumpur.

Following a successful run at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre, “Euphrasia The Musical” is back by popular demand and will return on stage next month.

Born in 1796 as Rose Virginie Pelletier, Mary Euphrasia founded the Good Shepherd Sisters welfare organisation which has a presence in 73 countries today.

The musical celebrates the life of a woman ahead of her time whose daring ideas helped improve the lives of children and women who are abused, trafficked and discriminated against.

The restaging will see new actors joining the cast, among them include Junji Delfino who takes over from Doreen Tang as the Countess D’Andigne and Qahar Aqilah will play St John Eudes.

“For the old cast members, this change brings a fresh dose of energy and excitement because everyone is forced to stay on their toes and to not go into the 'auto-pilot' mode which happens when everyone gets too used to each other,” director and music director Dominic Lucien Luk told Malay Mail.

“The new cast members also bring in with them different perspectives of the story that we are familiar with, and it has helped us with understanding in more ways than we had previously imagined.”

Nikki Palikat will reprise her role as Euphrasia while Ho Soon Yoon returns as Count Augustine De Neuville and Alia Kearney as Ashura.

Ahead of the restaging in February, the crew and cast are in the midst of improving some scenes which involve polishing up the ensemble.

“Much of the choreography will remain, with some new additions and changes being made.

“The songs and arrangements also mostly remain the same, but with richer harmonies and some songs lengthened to help move the plot along better,” Luk said.

Euphrasia the Musical was written by Terence Toh and Cheah UiHua, and the music was written by award-winning composer Mia Palencia.

All proceeds from the musical will be channeled towards the Good Shepherd Mission in Malaysia to continue its grassroots services, programmes and activities that focus on women, children and youth from disadvantaged communities.

“Euphrasia the Musical” season 2 will be staged on February 22 (2.30pm and 8pm) and February 23 (2.30pm) at The Platform, Menara Ken TTDI, 37 Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

Ticket prices are RM150 for the Grand Circle seats and RM100 for Upper Circle seats.

Call 016-2053548 or 012-3821980 to book.