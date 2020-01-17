Finas aims higher with this year’s Malaysia Film Festival

The 31st FFM will feature 67 films competing in 32 categories. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/hansisaac

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Camera, set and action! The Malaysia Film Festival (FFM) is set to return this April for its 31st edition.

With the theme “My cinema inspirations: Without borders”, 67 local films are set to compete in 32 categories.

Looking for a different approach, the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) is also working with the Melaka government to live stream the awards ceremony at Encore, Melaka this April 18.

Finas chairman Datuk Hans Isaac said it wanted to do something different as a number of local films were top grossing hits at the box office last year. Hans Isaac said that FINAS is aiming for more local films to penetrate the international market this year. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/hansisaac

“From the creative industries, there were quite a lot that made it on the international stage. In fact, some Malaysian films were listed for the 2020 Academy Awards and some even used money from their own pockets to go overseas.” He said to Mstar.

Finas also aims to have more local films penetrate the international market this year.

This year, FFM will host 35 Malay films, 15 Mandarin and Cantonese films, 12 Tamil film, four animated films and one film representing the others category.

Ejen Ali The Movie and Sangkar are among the contenders.

Four categories have been reintroduced: best documentary, best short film, best animation film and best digital film.

An award for best makeup will also be introduced for the first time ever.