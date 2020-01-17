Chef Gordon Ramsay to preside in a new food show for the BBC

Gordon Ramsay has produced the US version of the cooking show ‘Masterchef’ since 2011. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — The BBC has announced that the show, which has been christened Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, will feature 12 British food and drink entrepreneurs competing to win a major boost to their careers.

The Michelin-starred British chef has cooked up a new programme, which mixes gastronomy and business for the BBC. Called Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, the show will see 12 British food and drink entrepreneurs compete against one another to win a major investment in their business. The concept is reminiscent of The Apprentice, the reality TV show presented by Donald Trump up until 2015, before his campaign to become the 45th president of the United States, in which business people competed for a major contract to promote one of Trump’s properties.

In the programme produced by the celebrity chef’s production company, Studio Ramsay, the contestants will have to demonstrate that they have the necessary “drive, dedication, passion and talent” to merit life-changing investment funding from Ramsay.

“The future of our food industry has never been more exciting. I can’t wait to search across the country unearthing some of Britain’s most entrepreneurial talent,” said Ramsay.

With Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, the famously outspoken British chef has added yet another show to a long list of TV projects in the UK and US, which includes the restaurant makeover show Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.

Recently, Ramsay embarked on the production of a comedy series for the American network Fox, which will tell of the trials and tribulations of a young female chef, working alongside a sharp-tongued mentor inspired by Ramsay himself. — AFP-Relaxnews