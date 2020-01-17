Apple TV highlights: 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' trailer, Beastie Boys documentary (VIDEO)

Spike Jonze will direct 'Beastie Boys Story'. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — While the first batch of Apple TV offerings have been a mixed bag, two coming productions look very promising.

Coming February 7, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is a nine-episode, half-hour series that chronicle the lives of a team of video game developers.

Why should you watch it? If you're a fan of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you'll be pleased to know the new show has the same team: Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz.

McElhenney will play the videogame company's creative director and is joined by F. Murray Abraham, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby,Jessie Ennis and Danny Pudi.

Check out the trailer below:

Beastie Boys Story was just announced, a documentary that will feature Beastie Boys members Adam Horovitz and Mike Diamond, with director Spike Jonze at the helm.

Jonze had previously directed the group's music video for the smash hit Sabotage.

It will premier globally on Apple TV+ on April 24.