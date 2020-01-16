Rockaway Fest 2020 brings major international and local acts for a two-day event at Bukit Jalil this March

A total of 32 bands from local and international acts will be performing at this year Rockaway Fest. ― Picture courtesy of Livescape

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 ― Rockaway Fest has announced the full line-ups for their two day head banging fiesta that will be happening from March 14 to 15.

Slated to happen at Bukit Jalil Carpark B, the main attraction will be Japanese heavy metal band, Crossfaith.

Set to join the international acts are American rock band Atreyu and metal band Uncured, Lacuna Coil from Italy and Australian rock band Hands Like Houses.

Meanwhile representing the local scene are well-known acts like Massacre Conspiracies, Kyoto Protocol, Hujan and legendary rock band XPDC.

Datuk M.Nasir, an icon in the Malaysian music industry will be performing as well along with the south east Asia collaboration band, Project E.A.R.

This year’s Rockaway Fest also aims to bring a carnival-like feel with the Zone Gem-Park, an open-to-all area filled with exciting activities and assortments of F&B offerings.

Since its first run back in 2009, Rockaway Fest has been dubbed as Malaysia’s biggest rock festival and the first of its kind in Malaysia.

Tickets are available at www.galactix.asia/rockaway-festival-2020.