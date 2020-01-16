Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra embarks on its 22nd season with exciting line-up

British-Singaporean mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron is set to make her debuts with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra this season. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) have embarked on their 22nd concert season, Season 2020, this month.

They promise a dazzling line-up of international artists from the classical music world and renowned local artists — offering presentations of timeless masterpieces and various music genres.

The programme is in line with the efforts to make the DFP and MPO brands accessible and close to the hearts of Malaysians.

The season will see Dutch conductor Kees Bakels at the helm as the MPO conductor laureate.

Bakels is the founding music director of the MPO and was the central force behind the creation of the MPO in 1998.

With this appointment, Bakels will bring the MPO to a whole new level of artistic excellence.

This season, the MPO will continue to present the best in classical music and elevate the arts scene to a higher level.

Japanese violinist Karen Gomyo will be in to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday anniversary at Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra this season. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

It is anticipated to be a great season when the MPO celebrates Beethoven’s 250th birthday anniversary with presentations of the composer’s music throughout the season, collaborating with Japanese violinist Karen Gomyo and Malaysian pianist Ng Chong Lim, among others.

The MPO is also set to present its fourth Ballet Festival.

Prior to this, the festival was overwhelmingly received by the audiences in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

This time around, the public should not miss the presentations of popular ballet work, The Nutcracker and Cinderella, in a two-weekend festival in June.

Cirque de la Symphonie will make a comeback at Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra next month. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

After its successful presentations in 2015 and 2018, the MPO will also present Cirque de la Symphonie in February, this time around, complete with ‘live’ violin aerialist.

Artists who are making their debuts with the MPO this season are British-Singaporean mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron, Czech pianist Lukas Vondracek, and violinists Marc Bouchkov and Clara-Jumi Kang, all will captivate new audiences with their virtuosities.

Spanish violinist Roberto Gonzalez will return to Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra for another exciting concert. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

Luminaries making a comeback on the DFP podium include conductors Fabio Mechetti, Roberto Gonzalez and Junichi Hirokami.

Also returning to enthral their fans this season are flautist Sharon Bezaly, cellist Istvan Vardai and horn player Radovan Vlatkovic.

MPO youth brand ambassador and pianist Tengku Irfan is set to entertain fans with another dazzling concert. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

The MPO youth brand ambassador and pianist Tengku Irfan will also return to dazzle piano music fans with the MPO in June.

On the local front, this season will witness legendary singers Aishah and Datuk M Nasir collaborating with the MPO in their solo concerts in April and October respectively.

The MPO will also pay tribute to renowned composer S Atan in a special Hari Raya concert themed Senandung Lebaran in June, featuring popular vocalists.

All concerts will witness the MPO giving symphonic interpretations to our local music legacy.

Adding variety to the season offerings this year, DFP will present a solo concert by pop and R&B group Ruffedge in March and a concert themed Malam Ritma Keroncong by Yayasan Warisan Johor in October.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO) will push its music boundaries through its collaborations with the famed Indonesian jazz band Krakatau in February and local indie group Hujan in July.

MPO is all set to entertain its audience with a thrilling line-up this season. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

It will also continue to bring the beauty of its music outside the concert platform to the underprivileged and all Malaysians through its Education & Outreach Programme and nurture appreciation of music among local talents from the MPYO.

This season will also introduce a new subscription programme called “Friends of DFP” which offers irresistible great discounts and benefits.

For more information on the season’s line-up, click here.