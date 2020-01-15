Watch this new trailer for Vin Diesel’s ‘Bloodshot’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Bloodshot’ that stars Vin Diesel, Sam Heughan, Eiza Gonzalez and Toby Kebbell among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 15 — Sony Pictures has released a new international trailer for upcoming sci-fi action Bloodshot that stars Vin Diesel.

Based on the famed Valiant Comics title, Diesel plays marine Ray Garrison who is murdered and brought back to life by a secret team of scientists through the use of nanotechnology. Suffering from a memory loss, Garrison aka Bloodshot struggles to reconnect with who he was and the superhuman powers he now has from the nanotechnology.

The film also stars Sam Heughan, Eiza Gonzalez, Toby Kebbell ,Guy Pearce, Lamorne Morris and Talulah Riley.

The synopsis for the film reads: “After he and his wife are murdered, Marine Ray Garrison (Diesel) is resurrected by a secret team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine — Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hell bent on revenge, only to discover that there’s more to the conspiracy than he originally thought.”

Bloodshot is set for US release on February 13.