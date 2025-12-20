KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today graced the launch of ‘UM Immersive 120’, a high-technology interactive space created to commemorate 120 years of academic excellence at Universiti Malaya (UM).

His Royal Highness arrived at the UM Chancellery at 11.15 am and was welcomed by UM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman.

The launch of the first immersive initiative at a public university aims, among others, to highlight UM’s significant role in nation-building and its influence on the global stage, while reflecting the university’s commitment as a pioneer of innovation in academics, research and the progressive, high-impact presentation of its history, identity and values.

Noor Azuan said the launch marked a historic moment as it symbolised the continuity of values, heritage and intellectual thought of the university throughout its 120 years of establishment.

“Through captivating visual experiences, immersive audio interactions and dynamic digital storytelling, the university’s history and aspirations can be appreciated comprehensively and effectively via this interactive space,” he said.

“It is not merely a historical exhibition, but rather a journey across time and soul that encompasses the founding, struggles, achievements and future aspirations of the Universiti Malaya, so that this heritage is not only remembered, but truly experienced by every generation,” he said.

In addition to the launch ceremony, Sultan Nazrin, who is also Chancellor of the Universiti Malaya, also visited to the Universiti Malaya Art Gallery (UMAG) to view the exhibition titled ‘Legacy in Canvas: A Tribute to His Royal Highness Al-Marhum Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah’.

The exhibition features a curated collection of portraits chronicling the late Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah’s journey from a law student to Magistrate, Chief Justice and Chancellor, reflecting his dedication to academic excellence and the sovereignty of the rule of law. — Berrnama