‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill doesn’t want Malaysian flag mix-up to distract from Facebook’s political ad controversy

Hamill forged an unlikely connection with his Malaysian fans after the flag blunder. — Picture from Instagram/hamillhimself

PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — Actor Mark Hamill’s mix-up of the Jalur Gemilang with the United States flag on Twitter generated a huge buzz earlier this week but he doesn’t want his followers to get distracted from the bigger picture.

Hamill said his “teeny-tiny” mistake only highlights the fact that no country should place profits over their people, referring to Facebook’s recent decision to run targeted political ads without fact-checking them.

“Now that we all have had a good laugh at my expense for mistaking a TEENY-TINY flag of Malaysia for a TEENY-TINY Old Glory, the fact remains the same: NO country measures their worth in (money).

“Also, I accidentally blundered into a load of Malaysian followers,” he tweeted, adding the hashtag #HammyHeartsSoutheastAsia.

Now that we all have had a good laugh at my expense for mistaking a TEENY-TINY flag of Malaysia for a TEENY-TINY Old Glory-the fact remains the same: NO country measures their worth in💰(also, I accidentally blundered into a LOAD of Malaysian followers) #HammyHeartsSoutheastAsia pic.twitter.com/SI3nLW80jJ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 14, 2020

The veteran Hollywood figure had tweeted on Sunday about his decision to delete Facebook in protest over the platform’s slack political ad policy.

He included the hashtag #PatriotismOverProfits and accidentally used the emoji for the Malaysian flag instead of the US one.

So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I've decided to delete my @Facebook account. I know this is a big "Who Cares?" for the world at large, but I'll sleep better at night. #PatriotismOverProfits 🇲🇾>💰 https://t.co/seb2eJMTo6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 12, 2020

Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, caught the attention of several Malaysian fans on Twitter who showered him with words of support.

Big love from Malaysia, from a big fan of yours here (since 1977)!



Here is the ANH Luke Skywalker inspired shadow puppet / wayang kulit we created for our cultural project, hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/l7inwnHRAn — fusionwayangkulit (@fusionwk) January 14, 2020

Dear Mark, despite the teeny-tiny flag snafu -- you are being loved all around the world,including South East Asia. You are being love not only in this Galaxy, but in any other as well. Somewhere over the rainbow 🌈 there are some cute ETs right now admiring You 😃👍💖immensely. pic.twitter.com/42QfQ2Q4yi — LOVE💙MARK💙HAMILL💙 (@GabrielleOrlita) January 14, 2020

Oh dang! I didn’t even notice it either.

Take no offense Malaysia, even with bifocals its hard to see these little Twitter emojis

🇲🇾 🇺🇸

Maybe it was meant to be that Mark Hamill’s Tweet gave attention to Malaysia 💕 — I Dream Of Hamill 💕🐹💕(Mark Hamill Fan Account) (@IDreamOfHamill) January 14, 2020