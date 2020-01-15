Malay Mail

‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill doesn’t want Malaysian flag mix-up to distract from Facebook’s political ad controversy

Wednesday, 15 Jan 2020 12:09 PM MYT

BY TAN MEI ZI

Hamill forged an unlikely connection with his Malaysian fans after the flag blunder. — Picture from Instagram/hamillhimself
PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — Actor Mark Hamill’s mix-up of the Jalur Gemilang with the United States flag on Twitter generated a huge buzz earlier this week but he doesn’t want his followers to get distracted from the bigger picture.

Hamill said his “teeny-tiny” mistake only highlights the fact that no country should place profits over their people, referring to Facebook’s recent decision to run targeted political ads without fact-checking them.

“Now that we all have had a good laugh at my expense for mistaking a TEENY-TINY flag of Malaysia for a TEENY-TINY Old Glory, the fact remains the same: NO country measures their worth in (money).

“Also, I accidentally blundered into a load of Malaysian followers,” he tweeted, adding the hashtag #HammyHeartsSoutheastAsia.

 

 

The veteran Hollywood figure had tweeted on Sunday about his decision to delete Facebook in protest over the platform’s slack political ad policy.

He included the hashtag #PatriotismOverProfits and accidentally used the emoji for the Malaysian flag instead of the US one.

 

 

Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, caught the attention of several Malaysian fans on Twitter who showered him with words of support.

 

 

 

 

