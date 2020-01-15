New clips offer more footage from Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Black Widow’ that stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 15 — Marvel Studios has released a special clip and a featurette for Scarlett Johansson’s highly-anticipated solo outing Black Widow.

In the film, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow heads back to her roots in Russia to face her past where she was trained as a KGB before becoming an agent of SHIELD and an Avenger.

The film also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka the Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Malena, Ray Winstone, William Hurt and O-T Fagbenle.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

Black Widow is set for US release on May 1.