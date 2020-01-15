Malaysian legendary rock band Lefthanded to mark 40 years with Singapore concert; Ramli Sarip as special guest

Idi Qalif Taha presenting the Lefthanded Singapore Concert poster to Datuk Ramli Sarip, Mohd Nur Hafiz Abd Rahman and Rahman Mahmood. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Time flies and before you know it, your favourite rock band is coming up with their 40th anniversary concert.

And Malaysia’s legendary rock band, Lefthanded is promising to make the concert on March 7 a special one with Datuk Ramli Sarip as their special guest at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore.

The ‘Seruan’ concert aims to take fans on a nostalgic stroll down memory lane with the band’s extensive collection of hit songs.

According to Ramli, this concert was a journey about the bittersweet past of Lefthanded.

“This is about reminiscing the journey, the sacrifices made by Lefthanded, the ups and downs, the good times and hard times and through all that, the music is what kept us united.”

Ramli played a huge role in shaping Lefthanded as he was their producer 30 years ago, according to the band’s guitarist, Rahman Mahmood or better known as Man Kidal.

On top of that, Ramli’s band Sweet Charity served as one of Lefthanded’s inspirations.

“The fact is, Datuk Ramli Sarip was the one who gave us support on our songs with his directions, concept and even the lyrics.”

“Lefthanded is actually a fan of Sweet Charity, so to me at the time, accepting Datuk Ramli Sarip as our producer and part of our team was the right move,” he said adding that the concert would also serve as a tribute to former members of Lefthanded.

The two-and-a-half-hour concert will feature Lefthanded hit songs like Tiada Lagi Kidungmu, Ku Di Halaman Rindu and Keadilan.

The Seruan concert will be held on March 7 at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore. — Picture via Instagram/ogoffgridprojects

The concert which is organised by OG Offgrid Projects aims to create history at the Capitol Theatre as there has never been a Malay musician or singer who has performed at the venue since it opened in 1929.

“Lefthanded and Datuk Ramli Sarip will create that history,” said OG Offgrid Projects general manager Idi Qalif bin Taha.

The Lefthanded Seruan concert will have Datuk Nash on vocals, Man Kidal as the main guitarist, Fly on bass, Ritz Metalasia on second guitar, Roza Rio playing the keyboards and the late Man Dayak’s son, Hafiz as the drummer.

Tickets for the Seruan concert are available at www.ogoffgrid.com.