Gael Garcia Bernal joins the cast for the HBO Max mini-series ‘Station Eleven’

A file picture of Mexican actor-director Gael Garcia Bernal. — AFP pic

HBO is preparing yet another drama series based on a novel. Following the end of Game of Thrones, the American premium cable channel commissioned an adaptation of the 2014 science fiction novel Station Eleven by Emily St John Mandel for its streaming platform HBO Max. According to specialist website Deadline, the cast will now include Gael Garcia Bernal as one of the show’s regular characters.

Comprising ten episodes, the miniseries will tell the tale of an apocalyptic epidemic over multiple time frames. In the wake of the destruction of most of the human population, the survivors have to re-imagine and rebuild a new world that preserves the best aspects of the one they were forced to leave behind. Bernal will play the role of Arthur, a famous actor living on a small island off the coast of Mexico.

Well-known to science fiction fans, the man behind this latest project is Patrick Somerville, the co-creator of another Paramount TV miniseries, Maniac, which released on Netflix in September 2018. For Station Eleven, Somerville will accumulate credits as a writer, showrunner and as an executive producer alongside Hiro Murai, who will also direct the miniseries. Japanese-American director Murai, is notably known for his work on most of the episodes of the award-winning comedy series Atlanta with Donald Glover.

According to specialist website IMDb, Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate), Matilda Lawler, Himesh Patel (Yesterday) and David Wilmot will also feature in the cast of the future miniseries, for which release and broadcast dates have yet to be set by HBO Max.

In another project, Bernal is also preparing to take on the role of Zorro in the action movie Z, which will be directed by Jonás Cuarón, the son of the multiple Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón. — AFP-Relaxnews