Fans of Blackpink’s Jennie demand better treatment for their idol after she’s bullied online

Fans of Blackpink’s Jennie are upset their idol got cyber bullied during an event in Indonesia recently. — Photo via Instagram/ official_jenniekim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Fans of Kpop girl group Blackpink’s Jennie are demanding better treatment for their idol after she got upset during a promotional event in Indonesia recently.

They even started hashtag #JennieDeservesBetter, which is currently trending on Twitter.

Korean pop culture website Allkpop reported that the girls were reading comments from a “live” stream for Samsung Indonesia.

“But Jennie was seen getting visibly upset when hate comments continued to pop up throughout the event,” the portal reported, adding that the group’s fandom Blink also noticed Jennie was ignored by the master of ceremony during the event.

A Twitter account by fans, Blackpink Billboard, tweeted that internet users were throwing hate at Jennie during the “live” stream.

During the live people in the were throwing hate at Jennie and those individuals we’d like it to be known that, you’re not obligated to like anyone but the least you can do is be respectful. #JennieDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/T0S8wIn994 — BLACKPINK BILLBOARD (@bpbillboard) January 14, 2020

“And those individuals we’d like it to be known that you’re not obligated to like anyone but the least you can do is be respectful,” it tweeted under @bpbillboard.

There were other similar tweets of support from fans.

yanna is ia bc tweeted Jennie was literally one of the sweetest girls in the world.

“Nobody deserves those mean hateful comments, let alone Jennie,” she tweeted.

good morning to jennie and jennie only! less than 24 hours before her special day and we will only talk about jennie. everything is about her and it's our duty to make her the happiest person on her birthday. #JennieDeservesBetter — ً (@JISOOENT) January 15, 2020

Jennie is literally one of the sweetest girl in the world. Nobody deserves those mean hateful comments, let alone Jennie #JennieDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/XlwugDz9FA — yanna is ia bc 📚 (@JjaeyeonPrint) January 15, 2020

This is not the first time Blinks were speaking up for the group.

Last month, fans mounted a digital billboard in protest against the quartet’s management label, YG Entertainment.

The giant billboard blasted the group’s music videos on loop outside the YG Entertainment building in Seoul after accusing the company of mistreating the group by not giving them a full-length album despite achieving worldwide fame since their debut in 2016.