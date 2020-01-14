Oscar nominees in main categories

LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, to be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood.
Joker leads the nominations with 11, followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, tied in joint second, with 10 nominations each.
Best picture:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best director:
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best actor:
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actress:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best supporting actor:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best supporting actress:
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates Richard Jewell
Best foreign language film:
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Best animated feature:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best documentary feature:
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best original screenplay:
Knives Out — Rian Johnson
Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach
1917 — Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once upon a Time... in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino
Parasite — Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman — Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi
Joker — Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women — Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten
Best original score
Joker — Hildur Gudnadottir
Little Women — Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story — Randy Newman
1917 — Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — John Williams
Best original song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman
I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough
Into The Unknown from Frozen II
Stand Up from Harriet
Films with more than five nominations:
Joker — 11
The Irishman — 10
1917 — 10
Once upon a Time... in Hollywood — 10
Jojo Rabbit — 6
Little Women — 6
Marriage Story — 6
Parasite — 6 — AFP