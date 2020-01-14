Oscar nominees in main categories

Actress Scarlett Johansson at the special screening of “Jojo Rabbit” during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, to be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood.

Joker leads the nominations with 11, followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, tied in joint second, with 10 nominations each.

Best picture:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best director:

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best actor:

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best supporting actor:

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best supporting actress:

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates Richard Jewell

Best foreign language film:

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best animated feature:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best documentary feature:

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best original screenplay:

Knives Out — Rian Johnson

Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach

1917 — Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once upon a Time... in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino

Parasite — Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman — Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi

Joker — Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women — Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten

Best original score

Joker — Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women — Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story — Randy Newman

1917 — Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — John Williams

Best original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman

I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough

Into The Unknown from Frozen II

Stand Up from Harriet

Films with more than five nominations:

Joker — 11

The Irishman — 10

1917 — 10

Once upon a Time... in Hollywood — 10

Jojo Rabbit — 6

Little Women — 6

Marriage Story — 6

Parasite — 6 — AFP