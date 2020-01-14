Malay Mail

Malaysia’s first Jedi? ‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill mistakes Jalur Gemilang for US flag in viral tweet

Tuesday, 14 Jan 2020 12:12 PM MYT

BY TAN MEI ZI

Hamill caused a frenzy amongst Malaysian fans with his typo. — AFP pic
PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — Jokes about Malaysian Jedis flooded Twitter after actor Mark Hamill accidentally used the Jalur Gemilang in place of the US flag emoji in a viral tweet.

Hamill, famous for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, was criticising Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allowing political ads with misinformation on the platform when the typo occurred.

He used the hashtag #PatriotismOverProfits but mistakenly typed out the wrong flag instead of the star-spangled banner.

The tweet blew up and has garnered more than 19,000 retweets and a whopping 170,000 likes so far.

Hamill angrily declared that he would delete his Facebook account in light of the platform’s slack rules towards political ads containing misinformation. — Picture from Twitter/HamillHimself
The 68-year-old later corrected the mistake in a follow-up tweet, but it didn’t stop Malaysian Star Wars fans from reacting with glee.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twitter user @azakry however argued that the tweet still made sense despite Hamill’s error, comparing the Facebook debacle to the 1MDB financial scandal involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak

 

