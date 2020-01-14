Malaysia’s first Jedi? ‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill mistakes Jalur Gemilang for US flag in viral tweet

Hamill caused a frenzy amongst Malaysian fans with his typo. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — Jokes about Malaysian Jedis flooded Twitter after actor Mark Hamill accidentally used the Jalur Gemilang in place of the US flag emoji in a viral tweet.

Hamill, famous for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, was criticising Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allowing political ads with misinformation on the platform when the typo occurred.

He used the hashtag #PatriotismOverProfits but mistakenly typed out the wrong flag instead of the star-spangled banner.

The tweet blew up and has garnered more than 19,000 retweets and a whopping 170,000 likes so far.

Hamill angrily declared that he would delete his Facebook account in light of the platform’s slack rules towards political ads containing misinformation. — Picture from Twitter/HamillHimself

The 68-year-old later corrected the mistake in a follow-up tweet, but it didn’t stop Malaysian Star Wars fans from reacting with glee.

Membongkar rahsia identiti sebenar Luke Skywalker sebagai pahlawan Jedi terulung bangsa Melayu zaman Empayar Galaktik Melayu Nusantara yang agung! 😱 pic.twitter.com/CxAKTZnb5H — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) January 13, 2020

When your hero @HamillHimself accidentally uses the flag of Malaysia in an otherwise excellent condemnation of greed befitting of his Jedi status: https://t.co/9srtvDd9Ps pic.twitter.com/w6O30anucU — Nathan Dorey (@Nathan_Dorey) January 14, 2020

And FYI, there is a place in Sarawak, Malaysia called Padawan. So proof that Jedis are made in Malaysia☺☺☺ — Sharon Pearl (@pearl_sharon) January 13, 2020

Mark Hamill accidentally says Malaysia Boleh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mGoLu5FhUE — Dhevarajan Devadas (@historyogi) January 13, 2020

Twitter user @azakry however argued that the tweet still made sense despite Hamill’s error, comparing the Facebook debacle to the 1MDB financial scandal involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak