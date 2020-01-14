Actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘vagina’ scented candle is a hot hit

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest offering of scented candles called This Smells Like My Vagina has been flying off the shelves. — Picture via Instagram Gwynethpaltrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — American actress Gwyneth Paltrow has done it again.

This time for selling scented candles named, This Smells Like My Vagina and get this, the product has been bought at rapid pace with some news outlets reporting that it was sold out.

It is available via Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop, which previously courted controversy for selling a 24-pack of “sustainable” toilet paper rolls for US$34 (RM138) and jade eggs designed to be inserted into vaginas to help females “get better connected to the power within”.

According to the product description, the candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed.

The description on the Goop website reads: “This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP — the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’ — but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.

In case you are interested, the candle is retailed at US$75 (RM305) each.

The Oscar-winning actress’ latest product has fellow actor John Cusack asking on Twitter whether the smell belongs to Paltrow.

“Wait hers personally? — or in general? How does this work ??” he tweeted.

Wait hers personally? - or in general ? How does this work ??@BoingBoing: Gwyneth Paltrow’s got a $75 “smells like my vagina” candle https://t.co/r87yY5YbxF”” — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 14, 2020

Comedian Neal Brennan tweeted that the candle would be good for cheating men.

“Nobody was here, baby. I’m burning a Gwyneth,” he tweeted.

That Gwyneth Paltrow vagina scented candle is gonna be great for cheating men. "Nobody was here, baby. I'm burning a Gwyneth." — Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) January 12, 2020

On Instagram, comedian Adam Ray commented: ‘It was only a matter of time until normal scented candles would be out of style. Your move Yankee Candle Co Time to get @therock to sell candles that smell like his balls. ‘Price is Right ONE DOLLAR her, and sell them for US$74 #vaginacandles #balls [sic].’

In response, Dwayne Johnson replied: “Brother I tried to make those candles but I kept burning my balls. So I moved on to shampoo #scentofsac.”