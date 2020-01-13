See this new TV spot for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s ‘Bad Boys for Life’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Bad Boys for Life’ that sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence pair up for one last ride.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 ― Sony Pictures has released a new TV spot for Bad Boys for Life that sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence team up once again to take on the bad guys.

Mike Lowery (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) aren’t alone in this film as they find themselves working with a team of younger cops, played by Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and Charles Melton, for one last mission together.

The film also stars Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Joe Pantoliano, Thomas Brag, Jacob Scipio, Jamie Neumann, Massi Furlan and DJ Khaled.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas.”

Bad Boys for Life is set for release here on January 23.